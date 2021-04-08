Santa Barbara sushi restaurant closed after early morning fire

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sushi Tyme in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo was closed Thursday after an early morning structure fire.

Around 2:41 a.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to fire alarms ringing on the 800 block of State Street.

There, they found the small eatery filled with smoke and the sprinklers activated.

Crews said they forced the front door open and began an aggressive attack on the fire, ultimately extinguishing it in the kitchen of the restaurant.

Firefighters said the building's sprinklers had helped keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure.

Crews remained on scene for a couple more hours to help clean up water and smoke damages. An investigator responded to determine the exact cause of the fire.

It is unclear how long Sushi Tyme will remain closed.