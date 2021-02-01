Ventura County firefighters knock down large house fire in Port Hueneme

Fire

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Firefighters with Ventura County and Oxnard responded to a single-story house fire in Port Hueneme Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 7:36 p.m. on the 1700 block of Kern Street near Thayer Lane.

Crews on scene said there are flames coming through the roof of the house.

They believe the home may be abandoned at this time.

The fire was reportedly knocked down shortly after 8 p.m. Crews will remain on scene for a while mopping up the area.

#StructureFire Port Hueneme: @VCFD units with @OxnardFire and @FedfireQ73 on scene of 1-story house fire in 1700 block of Kern St. On scene units reporting “flames through the roof” of possible abandoned home. -RW pic.twitter.com/QCPVVbJyUE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 2, 2021

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.