Three displaced after Paso Robles home catches fire

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A home was damaged during a residential structure fire in Paso Robles on Monday.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Drive around 1 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover a fire in the kitchen.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate and one occupant was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

A total of three people were displaced from their home due to the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

In total, 22 firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.