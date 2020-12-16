Skip to Content
Firefighters put out two small fires burning near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - Firefighters responded to two small brush fires burning near Orcutt Wednesday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. off the side of Highway 1 near West Clark Avenue.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two separate fires were sparked. Combined they burned about five acres before firefighters were able to contain them.

Structures were briefly threatened by the fires but none were ultimately damaged. No injuries were reported.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews were expected to remain on duty to put out any hot spots and ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

