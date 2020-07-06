Ventura County firefighters knock down dryer fire in Camarillo home

Fire

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a dryer fire in the garage of a home in Camarillo Monday evening.

A structure fire was called in around 7:53 p.m. on the 3100 block of Dwight Avenue.

Upon arriving, firefighters discovered the blaze was isolated to the garage of the home.

After knocking down the fire, crews confirmed the flames did not enter the rest of the house.

#DwightIncident @VCFD FF’s had a quick knock down on a dryer fire in the garage of a home in #Camarillo. Fire did not enter the living space and a small amount of smoke is being ejected with fans. @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/fk2CQYq88t — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 7, 2020

Firefighters remained on scene to help clear the house of smoke.