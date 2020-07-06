Ventura County firefighters knock down dryer fire in Camarillo home
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a dryer fire in the garage of a home in Camarillo Monday evening.
A structure fire was called in around 7:53 p.m. on the 3100 block of Dwight Avenue.
Upon arriving, firefighters discovered the blaze was isolated to the garage of the home.
After knocking down the fire, crews confirmed the flames did not enter the rest of the house.
Firefighters remained on scene to help clear the house of smoke.
