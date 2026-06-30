Santa Barbara County Presents River Levee Trail Project Environmental Impact Report

SANTA MARIA / GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department is presenting a draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the proposed River Levee Trail Project in Santa Maria today.

The proposed trail already exists informally, and would connect Santa Maria and Guadalupe in new ways.

In 2022, the Board of Supervisors directed Public Works to conduct a study on an informally existing set of trails along the top of the levee at the edge of the Santa Maria riverbed.

The River Levee Trail Project seeks to expand and upgrade designs for a trail that would connect the northwest side of Santa Maria at Blosser Road and Atlantic Place, with the northeast side of Guadalupe at the dead end of Peralta Street.

Initial design proposals have included the construction of amenities at certain points along the trail.

Officials say the draft of the EIR presented today will address several environmental impact concerns, and any proposed mitigation efforts.

Alternative plans will also be considered, including no project at all, a project with minimal design, and multiple full-design possibilities, along with estimated costs for each.

Public comment will be presented at the public hearing today at the Joseph Centeno Government building just off Betteravia.

Public review of the Draft EIR and input is open until July 14th by 5:00pm.

You can find where to send your public comment by visiting the project page on the county’s website by clicking here.

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