Hearing held to discuss Surfliner Inn Project EIR

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) The Surfliner Inn project in Carpinteria is still under review.

A public hearing took place on Wednesday evening to discuss the Environmental Impact Report known as the EIR.

The hearing included a summary of the project and the environmental impacts found.

It will be used by state and local agencies before final decisions are made.

Developers hope to build The Surfliner Inn at 499 Linden Avenue by the train station.

"This project will bring the city $1 million -$ 1. 5 million to the general revenue fund each year and it is 36 rooms, it will help all the merchants on Linden and we think it is ideally positioned," said developer Whitt Hollis.

Hollis said the project was proposed a long time ago to revitalize Linden Ave.

But some neighbors worry it will be the first of many projects.

"I am opposed because I am really concerned about the view impacts, the resource impacts, it is kind of magnificent when you come to the platform when you come to Carpinteria we are going to lose that," said Gigi White.

White said she doesn't trust the EIR results.

"This environmental impact report is disingenuous and conclusory and it is the predictable result of when the responsible agency solicits a project, so it is really hard to exercise oversight when you ask for something," said White.

The public comment period runs through March 9.

The EIR is also available online.

For more information visit https://carpinteria.gov