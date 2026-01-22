Zero Emission Vehicle Sales Exceed State Goals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you are seeing more electric cars on the road, the state says it's a trend that is happening at a pace faster than expected.

This week the California Energy Commission (CEC) said California surpassed 2.5 million cumulative new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales took place in 2025. Sales overall have gone up 300% since 2019.

To make driving an electric vehicle easier, more charging stations have had to be added to communities, including many on the Central Coast.

A total of 17 were added to City of Goleta city hall parking lot last January.

This project was a collaboration with the city, Southern California Edison's Charge Ready Program, and the Air Pollution Control District's (APCD) Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure Program.

The state goals have been focused on zero emission vehicle technology for years. Having the infrastructure in place is essential to make the change over from a gas or diesel engine to a zero emission vehicle.

