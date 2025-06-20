Power outages planned across Central Coast through the weekend due to weather conditions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Utility companies have started some Public Safety Power Shutoffs across parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and are considered more extensive outages due to weather conditions that increase the risk of wildfires through the weekend.

For the latest information about outages in your area, visit Southern California Edison's Outage Center map or Pacific Gas and Electric Company's Outage Center map.

Santa Barbara County

As of Friday afternoon, over 550 customers of Southern California Edison are without power already and almost 11,000 customers are under consideration for Santa Barbara County.

The map below shows Public Safety Power Shutoffs in effect as the areas inside of the black lines and those currently under consideration as the orange areas for Southern California Edison customers.

The map below for customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shows areas under consideration for Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting on Saturday, June 21 between 1:30 p.m. and running through Sunday, June 22 at midnight.

You may have noticed the blue power plug northeast of Santa Ynez on the map above. That is the Community Resource Center at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at 3550 Baseline Avenue which will be open for those impacted by the outages from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday.

For Southern California Edison customers, a Resource Center has been set up for those impacted by outages at the Residence Inn in Goleta at 6350 Hollister Ave. from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

San Luis Obispo County

Some northern San Luis Obispo County residents may already be under a proactive safety outage shown in the map below as the purple highlighted areas mostly concentrated in Monterrey County.

Over the weekend, the map below shows potential power outages for Saturday, June 21 as the areas highlighted in orange.