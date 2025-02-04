SLO County Supervisors hear concerns about soon-to-be-completed Nipomo battery storage facility

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Several members of the public raised concerns about the soon-to-be-completed Nipomo battery storage facility on Tuesday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Located at the southern end of Nipomo on Joshua Street, Caballero Battery Storage Project has been under construction for several months and is now close to completion.

The intent of facility is to store excess renewable energy produced during the day and later release the power back into the grid during peak demand hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a release from operators Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) and Alpha Omega Power (AOP), when completed, the six-acre project will provide enough energy to power more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours during daily peak electricity demand periods.

In light of the recent fire at the Moss Landing Vistra Power Plant in Monterey County, the project is causing some residents in Nipomo and nearby areas to worry about the safety of the facility.

During the public comment period of the meeting, several people expressed their concerns about the project and what many said was the lack of open communication about the facility during its approval and construction process.

According to the operators of the project, completion is expected sometime in early 2025.