How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – If you’re looking to responsibly dispose of your real Christmas tree after the holiday season, several convenient options are available for those on the central coast. Local waste management services are offering free or low-cost recycling programs to help you safely and sustainably dispose of your tree.

Free Christmas Tree Pickup by Marborg Industries

Marborg Industries, which serves many areas in Santa Barbara County, is offering free Christmas tree collection and recycling services. To participate, simply place your tree curbside on your designated yard waste collection day. If you do not have a yard waste collection day, you can leave your tree out on your regular trash collection day.

Residents are asked to follow these important guidelines:

Remove all tree stands, lights, tinsel, and ornaments.

Cut down trees taller than 6 feet to ensure they fit in collection vehicles.

For those who prefer to drop off their tree, the South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara accepts trees for recycling free of charge. The station is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste Management Christmas Tree Pickup Services

Waste Management, another provider in Santa Barbara County, also offers Christmas tree pickup services. However, pickup schedules and eligibility may vary depending on your location. To find out whether your area qualifies for free or scheduled Christmas tree collection, visit the Waste Management website for more details.

Please note that, in some areas, a one-time charge may apply for tree pickups through Waste Management.

Alternative Christmas Tree Recycling Options

The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) suggests several creative and environmentally friendly ways to recycle your tree. Here are a few ideas:

Soil erosion barriers: Trees can be used to prevent soil erosion by placing them along banks or slopes.

Trees can be used to prevent soil erosion by placing them along banks or slopes. Fish and bird feeders: Stripping your tree of decorations and hanging it outside provides food and shelter for local wildlife.

Stripping your tree of decorations and hanging it outside provides food and shelter for local wildlife. Mulch: After the tree is shredded, it can be used as mulch for gardens and landscaping.

After the tree is shredded, it can be used as mulch for gardens and landscaping. Natural pathways: Shredded Christmas trees can also be used to create eco-friendly walking paths.

Recycling your tree not only benefits the environment but also contributes to local sustainability efforts.