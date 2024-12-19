Santa Barbara Foundation awards $610,000 in Environmental Grants to Local County Non-Profits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Foundation will be awarding nearly $610,000 to local non-profit to support their efforts to preserve the natural region, equitable access to trail systems, and environmental sustainability.

The 2024 Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails Grants will support 26 non-profit organizations across Santa Barbara County. This year’s grant recipients support a wide range of community-based restoration efforts, project to conclude something in 2025.

“We are so happy to be able — in collaboration with our donors — to leverage these funds to support our nonprofit partners working to maintain and create equitable access to our wonderful natural resources for all residents across Santa Barbara County,” explained Jenny Kearns, Santa Barbara Foundation Senior Director of Grantmaking.

Grant awards are determined through a thorough and collaborative review process involving Foundation staff and community-based experts.

According to the Foundation's website, the maximum award for the grants was $250,000.

2024 Conservation, Environment and Public Trails Grant Recipients (CEPT) include:

