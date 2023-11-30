Skip to Content
UCSB students call for a faster pace on clean energy goals

A CALPIRG gathering at UCSB called for a rapid pace to have clean energy on campus as soon as possible.
John Palminteri
By
Updated
today at 2:26 pm
Published 12:04 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara students with CALPIRG (California Public Interest Research Group) want to to see a goal of 100% clean energy on a faster pace than the UC system is on now.

Gathering in an outreach effort on campus, the students said the UC is making great strides but environmental issues may be moving faster.

CALPIRG said climate change is moving faster than the solutions, but they were encouraged by the commitment made at UCSB to clean energy projects.

The newer buildings are all built to the highest energy efficient and environmentally favorable standards.

CALPIRG plans to make this goal a campaign issue coming up in 2024 and hold more informational gatherings.

Thursday, the students were joining a "Clean Energy Fest" as part of a statewide week of action.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

