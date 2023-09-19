Coastal Cleanup Day encourages the public to fan out to beautify creaks and beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 2023 Coastal Cleanup Day takes place Saturday at 28 sites when volunteers head in to beach areas and creeks to pick up trash and other discarded items.

Explore Ecology said Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest volunteer effort in California. It's a day to give back to the ocean, beaches, and creeks.

That's where trash is found or is on its way to the ocean.

Organizers said "the trash left behind today can be a problem another day." Rain can move trash build up into the ocean.

Among the offending items are bottles and micro plastics.

Coastal Cleanup Day is a joint effort by Explore Ecology, the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, with support from Project Clean Water and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang.

The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event and the international event is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

For more information go to: Explore Ecology.

