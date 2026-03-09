Modernization project revitalizes Santa Maria school libraries

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A recently-completed project has helped modernize and refresh nearly all of the libraries across the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD).

According to the district, the project has provided school libraries with several new improvements, including:

Complete Shelving Replacement: Battles, Fesler, Miller, Arellanes Elementary, Liberty, and Ontiveros received full shelving overhauls.

Mobile Flexibility: Almost all district sites were equipped with updated mobile shelving to allow for versatile use of library space.

Enhanced Comfort: Select libraries received new tables, chairs, and soft seating to create a welcoming atmosphere for independent reading.

Dynamic Displays: New book displays, browsing bins, and rugs were added to highlight collections and encourage student discovery.

"Any time you can upgrade a space and make it more functional, you're going to get more out of that experience," Megan Lizalde, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Library Media Clerk. "When you're coming in and you are visually pulled in and attracted to things, they're going to be engaged, they're going to pull those books out, they're going to flip through the pages. They're going to get excited. We try to really make our library multi-purpose and inviting throughout the day, so it just gets the kids excited to be in the space, which of course wants them excited about reading and learning. It's just positive all the way around."

In addition, each school site has received approximately 300 new books, which the district said will ensure students to reading materials that are fresh, relevant and diverse.

"We were really able to upgrade our library collections," Stephanie Lowe, SMBSD Program Specialist for Library and Curriculum. "We weeded out outdated books and are providing new, more engaging books for our students, so that that's probably one of the most exciting parts is being able to to give students new books. We want our students to be able to have updated information and to provide students with accurate, information and the formats of newer books, it's really easy to see how more how much more engaging the books are."

The upgrades totaled $1.3 million and were supported through the use of Title I funding, which is described by the U.S. Department of Education as supplemental financial assistance to school districts for children from low-income families.

"This project is a testament to what happens when we align our resources with our vision for student success," said Lowe. "Our libraries have evolved beyond their traditional role, becoming dynamic spaces where students' curiosity thrives, students explore and connect, and a love of learning comes to life."

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.