Hundreds of Nipomo elementary students explore future jobs at annual career fair

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - Hundreds of elementary school students from South San Luis Obispo County attended an annual tradition in Nipomo Friday morning.

Over the course of three hours, students in grades from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, took part in a career fair at Nipomo Elementary School.

Held each year, the event rotates locations at all three Nipomo-area elementary schools, including Dana and Dorothea Lange.

Some of the occupations on hand included Vandenberg Space Force Base aerospace engineers, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County firefighters, as well as employees from Caltrans, San Luis Obispo County Library, California State Parks, San Luis Ambulance, CoastHills Credit Union recreation director, Cal Star Air Medical Services, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast and many more.

Longtime News Channel reporter Dave Alley, who also serves as the station community liaison, also spoke at the event, which he has done many years prior.

During the career day, students were given a list of questions to ask the speakers that related to their occupation.