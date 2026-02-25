Santa Maria-Bonita’s Title IV Community Survey Closes Soon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Parents of Santa Maria-Bonita School District students, campus staff, and community members still have time to help the district shape the future of education.

The community survey for Federal Title IV funds ends this week.

The district is seeking direct input from the community on specific allocations for Title IV funds, which have a narrow focus on health and safety, well-rounded subjects, and effective technology.

In January, your News Channel reported on a similar community survey known as LCAP, which is broadly focused on all district funding for a three-year period.

This Title IV survey is narrowly focused on allocations that provide access to enriched learning experiences and widely ranging subjects in safe and healthy conditions, utilizing technology effectively.

In previous years, the community input from this survey has resulted in the purchase of updated digital technologies designed for higher student engagement.

In addition to your own input, the survey has a function to add emphasis to input from others, allowing the district to determine levels of priority for various issues.

District staff say these surveys are not only critical, they’re invaluable for them to know what’s really important to all parties including parents and the community.

The survey is available on the district’s website which can be accessed by clicking here, and it remains active until this Friday.

