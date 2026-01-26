Santa Maria-Bonita School District Seeking Community Input On How to Spend Millions in Funding

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) recently launched an annual survey that will help guide decision-making in how millions of dollars in supplemental funding is utilized.

The Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) survey is open online through Friday, Jan. 30 for parents, staff, students, district business partners and community members.

SMBDS describes the survey as as a direct channel for the community to influence the district’s investment roadmap for supplemental funding. This includes investments such as translation and interpretation services, professional learning, extended day programs and classes, visual and

performing arts and more.

Those who take part in the LCAP survey will be asked to express their thoughts and priorities regarding the district's four Strategic Plan Goals:

● Family Engagement: Strengthening the partnership between schools and home.

● Staff Recruitment & Retention: Ensuring high-quality educators and support staff for every

classroom.

● Inclusive Learning Experiences: Creating equitable academic environments for all learners.

● Nurturing the Whole Child: Supporting the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students

"Your voice matters," said Sam Humphrey, SMSBD Director of Plan Alignment and Implementation. "To contribute your voice towards prioritizing investments that will serve all SMBSD students, we urge

everyone to participate in this important annual process."

In addition to the online survey, SMBSD will also hold a LCAP Community Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The SMBSD LCAP survey is available in multiple languages and can be accessed by clicking here.

