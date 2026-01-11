Skip to Content
Jurassic Quest brings Dinosaur Exhibit to Life

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 6:56 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Children had a chance to learn about dinosaurs thanks to Jurassic Quest's return to Ventura.

The traveling experience brought life-size dinosaurs to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The experience includes Tyson the T.Rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus and Trixie the Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest also includes fossils and Dino Bounce Houses.

Parents and children had took memorable photos at displays and used QR codes to learn more.

Jurassic Quest heads to San Diego next.

For more information visit https://jurassicquest.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

