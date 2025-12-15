Locals and fans remember Rob Reiner

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) Many people are just learning about the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Young people may not know his name but they may know his often quoted films including "When Harry Met Sally, Princess Bride," "A Few Good Men" "Stand by Me" and "Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II" and his recent book entitled "A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap."

People of a certain age remember his father Carl and Rob's star-making role as Meathead on "All in the Family."

Reiner's acting and directing career led to recognition at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2001 and one of his leading ladies, Meg Ryan, lives part time in Montecito.

But he is also remembered for his legacy when it comes to young children and child development.

Reiner helped pass Prop 10, a cigarette tax, to fund early childhood development programs.

The most famous is known as First 5 California.

Former Congresswoman Lois Capps said she was a nurse when it began and she has applauded it ever since.

Wendy Sims-Moten knew Reiner due to her work as an advocate through First 5 with a focus on school readiness for children up to age 5.

"When prop 10 was being challenged, actually, he came and did an interview here, actually it was at Goleta Valley Community Center. We had little kids there who were around and they were at the Rainbow School and they were just kids. I remember he was trying to do a press conference and they were yelling and screaming and he just made a wonderful look and [said] 'oh they are just being kids and that is why were are here,' so, kids are allowed to just be who they are," said Sims-Moten.

Sims-Moten remembers being In the room with him and the energy he brought.

She said it was also wonderful having a man show his interest in the youngest children.

"Thank goodness for this visionary leader thank goodness for his vision and his legacy," said Sims-Moten, "Thank you Rob thank you for answering that call thank you for sharing your vision about families with children in California."

Many people are thinking about ways to pay tribute to Reiner and his wife and their children.

There second-born son Nick, who has battled addiction for half his life, is now facing charges in his parents death.

Your News Channel will have more on Reiner's legacy tonight on the news.