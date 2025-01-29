Skip to Content
TEDx kicks off at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara

Tedx Laguna Blanca School
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of students from several schools are coming to Laguna Blanca School to experience the annual TEDx event.

Students are coming from Santa Barbara High, Santa Barbara Middle School, Franklin Elementary, Riviera Ridge, and Crane for the event.

TEDx is a semester long course in which students have been working on for months planning, curating speakers and pitching sponsors to help support the event financially.

This year’s theme is “Limitless” with the message to challenge the norms that confine our thinking.

Participants of the project say this theme "embodies the spirit of endless possibility and the courage to push beyond perceived horizons." 

TEDx is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks.

