CSUCI agrees to house Oxnard College students in Resident Halls

CAMARILLO, Calif. – In a new partnership with California State University, Channel Islands (CSUCI), students from Oxnard College (OC) will be able to live on the university campus starting Spring 2025.

Detailed in a recent press release, representatives from each school signed a Memorandum of Understanding - finalizing a program that allows select students to live in university residence halls while attending community college.

OC students will be living on-campus and will have access to all of CSUCI's activities and resources just like any other student, including a meal plan, the recreational center, and the library. There will also be a bus available to transport students to and from the two schools.

“Being immersed in a university environment while taking classes at a community college will appeal to many of our students,” said OC Vice President of Student Development, Oscar Cobian. “Our students will get the best of both worlds..."

The schools say its a win-win for both – OC students will get a chance to see what it is like to be part of a four-year university, while CSUCI benefits if OC students decide to continue their education at CSUCI after graduating.

The university is currently looking to house 15 students from OC, with hopes of expanding the program. Oxnard College is holding informational sessions and has established a website and social media campaign explaining how OC students can apply to live on the CSUCI campus.