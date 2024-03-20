Skip to Content
Education

Spring Study Week at Crane Country Day School highlights ‘Imagination’

CRANE SCHOOL.00_00_33_24.Still001
Spring Study Week at Crane focuses on Imagination
By
March 20, 2024 11:55 pm
Published 11:49 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. - It is out of the box learning this week for students at Crane Country Day School in Montecito.
This is 'Spring Study Week,' but it doesn't mean sitting at desks and looking at books!

Students are getting to be part of experiential learning, a week long adventure for the kindergarten through 5th grade at Crane. It is an intentional multi-grade week that has been going on for over decades.

This year's theme is 'imagination.' Some of the activities include: fort building with tables and blankets,
Jackson Pollock inspired painting with the head of school Joel Weiss, fairy houses under the redwood trees, creating pinball machines out of pizza boxes and a fun lesson on improvisation with actors & producers Catherine Reitman & Phillip Sternberg.

It's a great opportunity for students to work with one another across grade levels and also do something completely different from what they typically learn in the classroom!

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content