Spring Study Week at Crane Country Day School highlights ‘Imagination’

MONTECITO, Calif. - It is out of the box learning this week for students at Crane Country Day School in Montecito.

This is 'Spring Study Week,' but it doesn't mean sitting at desks and looking at books!

Students are getting to be part of experiential learning, a week long adventure for the kindergarten through 5th grade at Crane. It is an intentional multi-grade week that has been going on for over decades.

This year's theme is 'imagination.' Some of the activities include: fort building with tables and blankets,

Jackson Pollock inspired painting with the head of school Joel Weiss, fairy houses under the redwood trees, creating pinball machines out of pizza boxes and a fun lesson on improvisation with actors & producers Catherine Reitman & Phillip Sternberg.

It's a great opportunity for students to work with one another across grade levels and also do something completely different from what they typically learn in the classroom!