Teacher's Fund Supplies Drive kicks off in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 11:19 am
Published 11:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Village Properties of Santa Barbara is giving the community a chance to help teachers in our community with the launch of its 5th annual Teacher's Fund Supplies Drive.

Organizers of the drive said teachers often use their own money to provide supplies for their classrooms.

The donations will not only go to teacher supplies, but also storage boxes for the classes.

The drive will help local teachers get the supplies they need to thrive.

In its 20 years at the Teachers Fund, the organization raised over $2 million and counting for local schools.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

