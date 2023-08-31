New express service will bring students and staff to Santa Barbara City College more efficiently

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. - A new express service is rolling along to and from Santa Barbara City College to make a faster connection between the community and the campus.

The 19X line has stops in Carpinteria, the Santa Barbara Eastside, and the campus.

The first bus is rolling from Carpinteria at 7 a.m. There are three morning departures with the other two at 8 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The shuttles start returning at 12:40 p.m. with the last shuttle at 5:30 p.m.

On the first ride, guests included Santa Barbara and Carpinteria councilmembers including Mayor Al Clark, County Supervisor Das Williams, new SBCC President Erika Endrijonas, SBCC Board of Trustees President Jonathan Abboud, SBCAG Executive Director Marjie KIRN, and SBMTD Board Members and General Manager Jerry Estrada.

Speaking on campus when the bus arrived in the 8 a.m. hour, Estrada said it was a service the community had asked for, but it took time to craft a route and add drivers.

Endrijonas said the bus service breaks down a barrier for some people who have not been able to get to the college because of transportation issues.

Supervisor Das Williams said it is an environmental plus to add this service and reduce vehicles, emissions and environmental impacts.

Students using the bus can also study or simply relax before classes.

