Students filling seats at Santa Barbara City College with hopes of career skills or new options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The student population is back up to nearly pre-pandemic levels at Santa Barbara City College, showing a strong interest in higher education and career planning.

Dr. Erika Endrijonas took over as the Superintendent/President with goals to help students just starting off in college, and also, those in the midst of a career change and who need new vocational skills.

Many students on campus spoke to News Channel 3-12 saying they were finding their classes, and getting answers to a variety of questions including course selections for their general education along with their future higher learning plans.

Many students are at SBCC through the local Promise Program that offers them two years of free books and tuition.

A student from northern California said she came to Santa Barbara after she didn't get the four year college of her choice, and also because a family member had attended SBCC and then went on to UC Santa Barbara with an automatic admission.

SBCC just came off of two summer school sessions, and some students used that time to accelerate their educational path.

There was also an Old Spanish Days mercado in the parking lot, which brought thousands of people to the campus. That's viewed as a positive way to have a relationship with the community and possibly future students.

For more information go to : SBCC.edu.

