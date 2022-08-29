Santa Barbara City College welcomes back most students in person while Zoom classes are still an option

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new school year for Santa Barbara City College comes with a fresh look for the campus with a hybrid in-person and Zoom instruction process.

That was a successful transition model for the campus after the slowing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

On the campus, students will find new "SBCC Vaqueros Stronger Together" banner flags.

The campus staff also says that a team of artists from the Bay Area Mural Project just finished work on a new mural celebrating the Black/African American student journey on the side of the Campus Center building.

Recently, according to a ranking by Value Colleges, SBCC has been named the #1 community college in the nation.

The school said in a statement:

In recent years, SBCC has significantly expanded its online programs and offers more than two dozen fully online degree and certificate programs in areas ranging from business and marketing to information management and medical coding.According to Value Colleges, SBCC’s top rating is due in part to its dedication to “building the region’s workforce in services, technology, education, and government. SBCC is especially renowned for their impact on minority and low-income students, providing students from disadvantaged communities with the opportunity to move forward in careers as diverse as music, medicine, and engineering.”The Value Colleges ranking is based on four factors: annual cost, return on investment (from PayScale graduate salary rates), reputation and the number of fully online programs offered. Their goal is to find institutions that combine affordability and quality so that graduates can be assured that their hard work and hard-earned money aren’t wasted.

