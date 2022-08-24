College students could be given a $10,000 debt relief under the president’s new plan, but it could be even more



ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Students facing a college loan debt could be given a $10,000 forgiveness under a new plan proposed by President Joe Biden.

Borrowers in some cases could be seeing even more of their financial burden relieved under different aspects of the program.

The president says if you earn less than $125,000 annually, you can cancel up to $10,000 in student loans. For those who received a Pell Grant, you can get up to $20,000 wiped off of the bill.

Since early on during the pandemic more than two years ago, borrowers haven't had to pay on their student loans.

During his campaign Biden talked about this debt reduction plan.

Some of those who have been paying their debt have openly said possibly they should have held off if they knew this amount would not have to be paid.

There's also a group supporting an even larger amount of debt relief.

Currently the loan amount are over $1.4 trillion.

(More details will be added here later today.)