Wind experiments underway to learn more about Sundowners in the mountain passes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Special wind experiments are underway in the Santa Barbara County foothills to help researchers learn more about the unique Sundowner winds that squeeze through the coastal passes under certain conditions.

They are known for generating high speed gusts and rapidly rising temperatures.

Those winds are back in the current forecast.

UC Santa Barbara Professor Leila Carvalho says the project is called the Sundowner Winds Experiment (SWEX) .

It is done in partnership with the National Weather Service (LA/Oxnard office) and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The team is using several sophisticated instruments in the area to measure winds and other atmospheric variables. There will also be an aircraft doing measurements during Sundowners.

Other mobile measurements will be taken as well including weather balloons launching from 4 locations.



The experiment will last from April 1st-May 15.

