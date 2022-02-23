80th anniversary of the surprise Ellwood WW II attack by a Japanese submarine

GOLETA, Calif. - Just weeks after the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack in World War II , the Goleta coastline was attacked in an event that will go down in history.

It was the only site on the U.S. mainland hit.

The target on February 23, 1943, was an oil refinery facility on the Ellwood coastline. Many facilities were not damaged. Most of the shots missed in the attack about 7 p.m.

Damage was estimated at $500.

The Japanese submarine involved left the area after the attack, but the impact send fear throughout Southern California, and political ramifications against the Japanese in America.

On the 80th anniversary, those who want to learn about the attack can find pictures and newspaper headlines at Goletahistory.com.

There's also a plaque in the area of the Sandpiper Golf Course on Hollister Ave. and the historical marker for the event is on the walkway the beach by Bacara Resort.

One of the bombs that was recovered is now on display at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara.