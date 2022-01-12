UCSB students react to classes remaining remote through month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When the winter quarter began at the UC Santa Barbara, students were told classes would be remote for the first two weeks of January. Now they are being told their professors can extend remote classes for the rest of the month.

Students were told in a message from Chancellor Henry T. Yang that their instructors could decide to teach in person or online. The vast majority informed their students on Tuesday that they would continue holding their classes remotely.

UCSB mechanical engineering major Ruben Rathje said it was disappointing not to be able to go to classes in person.

"A big part of that is meeting new people, getting that hands-on experience, which we are not going to be able to get for a little bit," he Rathje said. "Luckily athletics and all that is still open, I am able to work out and go to practice or do all that."

The recreation center, library and student housing remains open.

Campus pathways that are usually bustling with students walking and riding bicycles are now quiet.

All of the students are required to be vaccinated and most are trying to avoid getting the Omicron variant that has led to the remote start of 2022.

Older students said they got used to the online coursework last year but they are anxious to return to a traditional university experience.

Students looking for the bright side said they have more time to enjoy the outdoors.

Plenty of students were catching waves and the sunset on Wednesday night near campus.

