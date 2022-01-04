Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students and staff after winter break during Omicron surge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Winter break fell during the fifth wave of COVID-19. Cases skyrocketed around the country and state. Over one million new cases were reported Monday in the United States. By far a new pandemic record.

Already in January Santa Barbara County Public Health has stated 1,535 new COVID cases. And 3,709 new cases in the last week. A seven-day average of 530.

Students went back to the classroom on Monday. Testing is available to students with their ID at Earl Warren Showgrounds. However, on Sunday, there were long lines and confusion about testing.



NewsChannel 3-12 will talk with SBUSD superintendent Hilda Maldonado about testing, COVID cases and the district's plan moving forward in the fifth wave of the pandemic that is setting records.