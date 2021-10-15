Cal Poly students send part of Rose Float to Pomona

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly students shipped their half of the university's traditional Rose Float to Pomona Thursday afternoon.

The university partners with Cal Poly Pomona every year to take part in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

On Thursday, students in San Luis Obispo loaded the chassis of the float and other components onto a semi-trailer so they could be shipped down to Southern California for final assembly before the parade.

Once the shipment arrives in Pomona, students will spend 10 weeks assembling the float for its debut on New Year’s Day.

The 2022 float named “Stargrazers” features an engineering twist on a scene from the Mother Goose nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle”.

Both Cal Poly campuses have entered floats in the Rose Parade since 1948.