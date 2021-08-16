Lompoc High School students come back after more than year away due to COVID

Education

LOMPOC, Calif. - Excitement mixed with nervousness was felt as hundreds of students returned for in-person learning Monday at Lompoc High School, more than a year after distance learning began due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

"It's a lot easier for me to learn on campus," said one returning student.

"I'm glad to actually come back to school and be in a classroom and see my friends and all that," added another returning student.

"I'm glad that most of all of us kids are back together," said another student. "We can talk to friends now face-to-face instead of like on Zoom."

"I'm just excited," said Lompoc High School Principal Celeste Pico. "I mean, the campus is buzzing, we've got almost 1,800 kids on our campus, more than we've had in many years, so great things are happening, staff is excited and we're all just happy to be here."

The Lompoc Unified School District has a mask mandate in place for students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses in the district.

Students we spoke with said they have no problem wearing a mask if it means being allowed back in the classroom to learn and be with their friends on campus.

"Because it keeps me safe and other people safe," one returning student said.

"I personally don't have a problem with it, but I've seen others who have, they say they have breathing problems," another student said. "But I don't have that much, I have good lung capacity so I guess I'm fine."

The Lompoc Unified School District says of the thousands of students returning for in-person learning at all district schools, only a small fraction have opted to continue remote, distance learning from home.

"The majority, as you can see, are coming back and they are excited to do so," said Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald. "I think with our safety measures in place, it gives people a sense of security."