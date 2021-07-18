Santa Maria elementary students participate in milk taste test

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Summer school students in Santa Maria participate in a unique test on Friday.

Third graders at Robert Bruce Elementary School were asked to taste varieties of milk from dairy vendors bidding for a new contract with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

The students sat socially distanced and indicated whether they liked or disliked each milk on a sheet with either a smiley face or a sad face.

"There are three different companies that we are considering for a bid, so it is very important for us to make sure that whatever we have for the kids the kids approve, so they will be tasting some milk today," said Carlos Murta with Santa Maria-Bonita Food Services.

The results of the taste test will be forwarded to the school district board for consideration when it comes time to award the milk contract to one of the competing vendors.