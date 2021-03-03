SBCC School of Extended Learning offers rapid career training for unemployed

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning is offering training to help unemployed community members in Santa Barbara County. The Back-to-Work’ program is free.

Participants will receive training, grant funding, job search support and more. The application deadline for the first three career tracks in March 9.

“The pandemic’s toll on local service jobs is pushing already vulnerable families into crisis,” said Joyce Coleman, Vice President of SBCC School of Extended Learning. “Our Back-to-Work program focuses on local job markets that, in part due to the pandemic, have immediate high-demand for trained workers.”

Back-to-Work classes start on March 15 with intensive eight-week training tracks for Personal Care Attendant, Construction Technology and Green Gardener. Training dates for Contact Tracer will be announced and Office Administration Support will begin on April 12.

Students receive $200 weekly grant funding and additional funding for childcare if eligible.

Each career track requires 30-32 hours per week in classes, delivered online; students will be loaned a Chromebook, Hotspot for Internet access and headphones.

Students will also receive customer service skills training and customized course electives to meet their academic needs as well as career counseling and job search support plus tutoring and ESL support as needed.

This entry level training can lead to both employment and a jumpstart on earning an SBCC credit Certificate of Achievement or Associate Degree.

More information is available here or call (805) 898-8160 or email NCsss@sbcc.edu.