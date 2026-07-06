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Crime & Courts

Over $1.3 Million in Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Ventura County Theft Investigation

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
By
New
today at 1:38 pm
Published 5:15 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On July 1st, two men were arrested out of Los Angeles County in connection with multiple stolen vehicles in both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says this was part of a mass organized vehicle theft operation throughout Southern California, resulting in over $1.3 million in stolen vehicles.

Ventura County officers were initially looped into the investigation during the early morning hours of May 16, 2026 when a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, valued at approximately $105,000, was stolen from a Thousand Oaks dealership.

From there, an extensive investigation unveiled a much larger criminal operation and those responsible, involving stolen vehicles, fraudulent registrations, altered vehicle identification numbers, and fictitious license plates.

Two men were arrested in Los Angeles County on July 1st, on vehicle theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen vehicles charges.

Search warrants served in North Hollywood and Los Angeles led to recovery or seizure of the following vehicles:

  • Lamborghini Aventador valued at approximately $450,000
  • Porsche 911 Carrera valued at approximately $240,000
  • Porsche 911 Targa valued at approximately $240,000
  • Chevrolet Silverado 2500 valued at approximately $70,000
  • GMC Hummer valued at approximately $100,000
  • BMW X7 M60i valued at approximately $110,000
  • Ford Shelby GT500 valued at approximately $89,000
  • Chevrolet Colorado valued at approximately $35,000
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

Blank temporary license plates, high-end vehicle key fobs, fraudulent vehicle documentation, electronic devices, and other evidence related to the investigation were also found during the searches.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office say the total value stolen totaled over $1.3 million.

The two men are currently in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where bail has been set at $250,000 each.

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Alissa Orozco

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