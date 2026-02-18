Search is on for one or two people connected to stabbing at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Police are searching for one to two people connected to a stabbing on Santa Barbara City College's campus Wednesday.

"They were last seen in our West Campus Parking Structure and in the area, unfortunately one individual was stabbed earlier today," said SBCC's Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communitcations, Jordan Killebrew.

Witnesses said suspects wearing black hoodies headed towards West Cliff Campus.

Anyone who saw them is encouraged to call 911.

The stabbing took place at the Earth and Biological Sciences Building around 5:02 p.m. noted the campus alert.

That is where students noticed what looked like drops of blood.

The image below shows the location of the Earth and Biological Sciences Building inside the large red circle as well as the West Cliff Campus.

Santa Barbara Police Department is conducting a search of the surrounding area and directing traffic away from campus noted Santa Barbara City College.

Students in classes said they sheltered in place.

"We just heard that there was a stabbing, said Jasper Halle, "we had the door locked and we were quiet and sat on floor and waited until is seemed safe."

Killebrew said Santa Barbara City College notified 20,000 people via text.

Jose Soriano said he noticed texts every 15 minutes.

"These text just kept popping up it was quite shocking," said Soriano.

The student journalist said he didn't have a class but came to campus anyway to see how the investigation was going.

Killebrew said a male victim was taken by ambulance as officers did a sweep of campus and searched neighborhoods nearby.

SBCC decided to canceled the rest of the few evening classes taking place.

They made sure students were escorted safely to their cars.

They are focused on securing campus while police continue to search for suspects.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.