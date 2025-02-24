Jury begins deliberations in the Craig Case trial involving multiple felonies and financial theft and conspiracy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara Superior Court jury is now deciding the fate or security company owner and part-time TV host Craig Case – who faces multiple felonies linked to financial theft allegations.

The Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney, Brian Cota, went through his closing arguments in the case recapping some of the financial dealings that led to the charges.

He reminded the jury that Case had become close with Nancy Coglizer who had the power of attorney for a wealthy Montecito woman, Constance McCormack Fearing, who has since passed away. At the time of the alleged crimes, Case asked Coglizer if Fearing could provide him with a short-term loan and she complied without checking with Fearing.

That went on. Some of the loans were in large amounts reduced to $5,000 checks to go into banks without any extra scrutiny based on the higher value.

The prosecutor said Case often converted the checks into cash or a cashier checks he could deposit into his mother's account in one of the two banks he used, they withdraw the money out to conceal it.

The short-term loans did not come with any terms.

They were never repaid, according to court testimony.

Coglizer has admitted her role in writing the checks and also her issues with alcohol at the time of the get-togethers with Case that ended with money exchange.

For his defense, attorney George Steele said the money was always a loan to Case and not a crime. He said nothing illegal was done by Case.

Also in court, the jury was reminded of a forgery charge Case is accused of pertaining to a concealed weapons permit and also financial issues with past taxes and liens.

The prosecution said Case instigated the exchange of money and called him a predator, a manipulator, and a fraud.

Cota went through the stages of con-artist to identify a victim and then go through the process of getting to the money.

When the financial irregularities were uncovered, the prosecutor said Case was no longer available to meet or discuss a payback plan. During the alleged crime period he was said to be involved in person, by text and phone calls on a regular basis.

Case remains in jail where he has been held since July 2023.

He appears in court in a wheelchair and is wearing a suit.

Case did not take the stand in his defense.