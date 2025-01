The clerk now faces a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24-32 hours of community service for their first violation and the business where it was sold could face a fine, suspension of a license to sell alcohol or the revocation of the license.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department cited a store clerk for selling alcohol to a minor on Saturday.

