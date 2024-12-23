Burglars steal Cash and Jewelry from Two Goleta Businesses

GOLETA, Calif. – Two Goleta businesses were hit in a double burglary early Saturday morning. Two suspects allegedly ran away from authorities with cash and some jewelry from Goleta Hairstyles and Joyeria La Oxidiana.

According a John Palminteri post, the two suspects entered one of the businesses through a back door, then proceeded to go through the wall to enter the other. It appeared the burglars used a Linoleum knife to make their way through the wall.

After trespassing into the first business, the suspects carved their way into the other business through the wall

A Linoleum knife is a small knife that has a short, stiff blade with a curved point used to cut sheet materials



Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies reportedly arrived quickly to the 5700 block of Hollister Ave. when the alarm sounded, but the suspects managed to escape.

The two businesses will remain open in Old Town Goleta.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Sheriff's office, and is awaiting comment.

More information will be added once available.