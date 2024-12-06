Santa Maria requesting Public Assistance finding Missing at-risk Man

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for public assistance locating an at-risk Santa Maria man.

35-year-old Frank Ryan Miranda was last seen at his job in the northwest area of the city on Dec. 5th. The department stated that they believe Miranda left work around 3pm Thursday and did not return home for reasons unknown.

Santa Maria Police did not mention exactly what makes Mr. Miranda at-risk.

Courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department

Frank Ryan Miranda is Hispanic, approximately 5'9 tall, roughly 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Miranda is known to frequent the Vallarta Supermarket and Burger King located in the 1800 block of N. Broadway.

Anyone who has seen Miranda or has any information about his whereabouts or welfare is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805)928-3781 ext. 2277.

