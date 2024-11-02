Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Port Hueneme police investigate shooting

KEYT
By
today at 12:37 pm
Published 12:52 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the area of Victoria Ave. and Marina Village.

An adult victim told officers he was in a verbal dispute before a Hispanic male subject flashed a gun and fired into the victim's car, according to the PHPD.

The victim didn't sustain injuries and the suspect was described wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black backpack, explained the PHPD.

Those with information on the incident can call Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez via email or phone.

Community members can also make anonymous reports to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers via phone or its website.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts
KEYT
port hueneme
shooting invesitation
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content