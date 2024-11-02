Port Hueneme police investigate shooting

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the area of Victoria Ave. and Marina Village.

An adult victim told officers he was in a verbal dispute before a Hispanic male subject flashed a gun and fired into the victim's car, according to the PHPD.

The victim didn't sustain injuries and the suspect was described wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black backpack, explained the PHPD.

Those with information on the incident can call Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez via email or phone.

Community members can also make anonymous reports to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers via phone or its website.