Surveillance video shows assault as robbery suspect flees Carpinteria store

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A suspect who allegedly took cash from a register in a Carpinteria store is now sought by the Sheriff's department after the crime - possibly one of many - Thursday.

The Yesenia boutique was closing when a stocky male with a white sweatshirt wearing a beanie and with light brown skin, was still attempting to make a purchase. The owner said he had been in and our of the store around 7:30 p.m.

Yesenia Marquez says her mother Martha was distracted and the man was able to get into the register to take an unknown amount of cash.

A friend of her mom's was nearby and surveillance video shows her being pushed as the man escapes.

He was last seen going down Carpinteria Ave.

Another social media post on Nextdoor shows a similar person earlier in the day stealing a back pack from a downtown Santa Barbara store. It belonged to an employee. That worker has video and is releasing it.

The Marquez family has also heard from an Ojai business claiming this man hit them too.

Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara Sheriff have been contacted and are investigating.

