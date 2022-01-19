Paso Robles man sentenced for murdering his girlfriend and their unborn child in 2019

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Paso Robles man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his girlfriend and their full-term unborn baby in 2019.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson pleaded guilty in September to the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Carrington Broussard and the second-degree murder of their full-term unborn baby.

Johnson killed them at his Heritage Ranch home in rural Paso Robles in March of 2019.

“We are satisfied that the defendant has now taken personal responsibility for his unimaginably horrific crimes,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence given that he took two innocent lives and assures he will not pose a danger to our community in the future. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Carrington and her unborn baby.”

