SLO County jury convicts man of multiple sexual assaults, residential burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A jury in San Luis Obispo County has convicted a man of several residential burglaries, sexual assaults and theft.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, faces a possible life sentence for several residential burglaries with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape. He was also convicted of petty theft.

Three victims testified in the court case alleging they were each sexually assaulted by Anderson. A victim of a previous sexual battery from three years ago also testified.

During one of the encounters on Jan. 10, Anderson entered a home in Nipomo while a couple was asleep in their bed. When the couple awoke they found Anderson in their bedroom in only his underwear. Anderson grabbed his clothes and fled the home after being confronted.

On Jan. 22, another incident happened in which Anderson entered a home around 3:30 a.m. a "physically restrained" the woman in her home. She screamed which alerted her husband who came to her rescue.

A third incident happened later in the same day. Anderson entered a home about a mile away from the previous attack and entered the bedroom of another woman. There he pushed the woman on the bed and attempted to physically restrain her while she yelled for her adult daughter for help. The daughter responded and Anderson fled after being confronted by the two women.

He was arrested the following day at a relative's home in Nipomo. He was also found to be in possession of a stolen package, investigators said.

In a separate hearing, a superior court judge found that Anderson had previously been convicted for making felony criminal threats which is considered a serious offense under California's Three Strikes Law.

Because of these serious convictions, Anderson could face a life sentence.

He is scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Jan. 12, 2022 and faces a maximum sentence of 16 years plus 28 years to life.

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the SLO County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.