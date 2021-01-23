Man suspected of breaking into two Nipomo homes is arrested

Crime

NIPOMO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning on suspicion of breaking into two Nipomo homes and grabbing women the previous day.

During each of the previous burglary incidents, the man fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Fortunately, detectives were able to identify the suspect and found him at a relative's home in Nipomo around 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was arrested for residential burglary with additional charges pending and was booked into the County Jail.

Deputies said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for providing tips and assistance which led to the apprehension of this man.

Despite the arrest, detectives are still requesting anyone in the Old Town Nipomo area to check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact Detectives at 805-781-4500.