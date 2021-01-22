SLO County deputies searching for man suspected of breaking into two Nipomo homes

Crime

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man after responding to multiple reports of home break-ins in Nipomo early Friday morning.

Deputies said the first call came in around 3:30 a.m. Crews responded to the 200 block of North Burton Street where they were told a man had forced his way into a home, grabbed a woman and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A short time later around 5:45 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call regarding a burglary in progress on 100 block of E. Tefft Street.

There, it was reported that a man had entered the home and grabbed a woman, then once again fled before deputies arrived.

In both cases, neither woman was hurt.

Detectives said they believe the same man is the suspect in both incidents.

They are currently searching for a man who is 5-foot-11 and between the ages of 25 and 30 with a thin build. He was described as being clean-shaven with short hair and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask. They said he may also be walking with a limp.

Sheriff’s Detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch line at 805-781-4550.

Investigators are also requesting that anyone in the Old Town Nipomo area check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday morning.