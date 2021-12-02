Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office identifies two people killed in Thanksgiving shooting

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died following a shooting at a Goleta hotel last week in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman killed has been identified as 36-year-old Mayra Uriarte from West Valley City, Utah. Uriarte was shot Thanksgiving morning in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel located at 5620 Calle Real.

The man suspected of killing her has been identified as 37-year-old Hector Manuel Altamirano Martinez from Mexico.

The two had a previous relationship and had a child together.

Investigators believe Martinez killed Uriarte before turning the gun on himself. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Martinez died shortly after the shooting, Uriarte died several hours later.

They both died from single gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting remains under investigation.