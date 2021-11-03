Ventura DA looking for additional victims of man charged with attempted sexual assault

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help to locate possible victims of a man charged with multiple "sexually motivated" crimes.

Martin Valdez Arias, 28, was arrested in September after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a bike path. The woman was able to fend her attacker off and provide police with a details description. Arias was later charged with felony false imprisonment, attempted sexual battery and violating his parole in connection to the bike path assault.

On Wednesday, Arias appeared in court and was charged for felony indecent exposure, which the DA's office said was committed against a different victim. Detectives said this attack happened on Aug. 30 in the area of Tanager Street and Swift Avenue.

Police said Arias rode his bike past a woman who was walking with her grandson, exposed his genitals and then rode off.

In both of these incidents, Arias approached his victims on his bike and then peddled away before law enforcement arrived on scene.

The Ventura DA's office says a man suspected of sexual assault may have additional victims.

According to the DA's office, Arias began living in the Ventura County area in July and is believed to have spent time in Ventura, Oxnard, Ojai and the surrounding areas. Investigators believe he may have committed other crimes and is asking for anyone with information about additional attacks come forward.

Anyone who may have been touched inappropriately or flashed by a man riding a bicycle in theses areas is asked to contact Ventura County District Attorney Supervising Investigator Christopher Borkovec at 805-477-1647.

Arias is due back in court on Nov. 17. He is currently being held without bail.